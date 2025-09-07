Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. $LRMR

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 9,375,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,538,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,524,624. This trade represents a 5,718.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRMR stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

