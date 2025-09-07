Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 190.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

