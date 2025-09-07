WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

