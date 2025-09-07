WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WD-40 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $218.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.13. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.94.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

