WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 13,995 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

