WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) by 193.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBTN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 1.0%

WBTN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.34. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

