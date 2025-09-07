Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4,946.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.53 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

