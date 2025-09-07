WK Kellogg Co. $KLG Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KLG opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. WK Kellogg Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.24.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

