Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 in the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

