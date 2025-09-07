Yum China $YUMC Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,119,000 after acquiring an additional 171,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

