10,000 Shares in Burford Capital Limited $BUR Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burford Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Burford Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Burford Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,725. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

