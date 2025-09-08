148 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,206,000 after acquiring an additional 256,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 720,322 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $261.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.04. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.65, a P/E/G ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,522,465. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,759 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

