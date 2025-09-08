2,007 Shares in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $178,580.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,859.57. This trade represents a 47.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 7,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,806.25. The trade was a 8.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.1%

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.