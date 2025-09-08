21,402 Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

