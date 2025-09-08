24,205 Shares in Zynex Inc. $ZYXI Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zynex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zynex by 172.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.
Zynex Price Performance
Shares of Zynex stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Zynex Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.42.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.
