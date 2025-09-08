2,655 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 9.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FG. Zacks Research upgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

