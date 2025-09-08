266 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $95.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 244.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

