29,597 Shares in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 644,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

