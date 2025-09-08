31,630 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,691,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 682,099 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $7,675,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 923,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 513.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $6,341,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.3%

WOOF opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

