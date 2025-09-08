4,222 Shares in V2X, Inc. $VVX Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVX opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

