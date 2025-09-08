4,313 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 2.4%

PLMR stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

In other Palomar news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total value of $632,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,388 shares in the company, valued at $47,762,225.28. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

