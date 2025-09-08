4,879 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,014,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,630,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,029,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,618,540. The trade was a 9.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

