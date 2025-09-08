5,872 Shares in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,872 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,597.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,745.20. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $105.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.