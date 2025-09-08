81,544 Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the first quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Semrush by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the first quarter worth $110,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Semrush by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 15.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 target price on Semrush and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Semrush and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SEMR stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.64. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,930. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 366,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,406 shares of company stock worth $116,819. 55.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

