83,903 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Up 4.2%

KRNT stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.63 million, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.