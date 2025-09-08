908 Devices Inc. $MASS Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 541.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MASS opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.37. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $120,775.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,992.71. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,603 shares of company stock valued at $184,755 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

