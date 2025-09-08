96,134 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.2%

KW opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.98 million. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

