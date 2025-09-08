AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAR by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,802 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 389,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $86.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,267.90. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock worth $7,331,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

