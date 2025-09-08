Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $230.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

