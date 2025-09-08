Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) versus Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Head-To-Head Survey

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $52.23 million 4.19 $2.07 million ($0.05) -309.12 Medalist Diversified REIT $9.73 million 1.91 $30,000.00 ($1.81) -7.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.24% -0.26% -0.11% Medalist Diversified REIT -23.54% -10.25% -2.97%

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

