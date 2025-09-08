Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Reduced by Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,815,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 972,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,886 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 34.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 834,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

