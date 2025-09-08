American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,650 ThredUp Inc. $TDUP

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ThredUp by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ThredUp by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 306,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ThredUp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,269,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 630,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,995.60. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. This trade represents a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,100. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ThredUp Stock Down 0.9%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDUP

ThredUp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.