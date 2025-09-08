American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD Position Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $68.44 on Monday. American Woodmark Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $997.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.