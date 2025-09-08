Apple Inc. $AAPL is Lcnb Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,091,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $242,491,000 after acquiring an additional 110,777 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $28,859,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Apple by 23.2% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 466,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,536,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Apple Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $239.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.40. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

