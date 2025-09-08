Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,474,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 409,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 334,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 209,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,929. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $2,114,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,454.40. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.32 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.