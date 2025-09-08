Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 162,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 786,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

