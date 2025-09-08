Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 162,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 786,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
