Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,075 Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

