Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

