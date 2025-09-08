Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,856 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 325.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

