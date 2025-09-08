Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000.
Insider Activity at Karman
In related news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 566,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,780,011. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 740,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,302,189. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432 over the last 90 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on KRMN
Karman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $62.52 on Monday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Karman has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Karman Profile
We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.
