Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.39 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $152.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

