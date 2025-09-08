Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,912.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,494.00 and a 1-year high of $2,075.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,972.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,904.47.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

