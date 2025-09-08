Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,941,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $100.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1365 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

