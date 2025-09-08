Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,052,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $141.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

