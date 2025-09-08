Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

