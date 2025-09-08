Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $237.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.39. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $240.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

