Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

