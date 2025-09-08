Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

