Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in INV VK MUN TR $VKQ

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of INV VK MUN TR worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in INV VK MUN TR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in INV VK MUN TR in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INV VK MUN TR in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INV VK MUN TR in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in INV VK MUN TR by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.22 on Monday. INV VK MUN TR has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

